Zimbabwean man to stand trial for SA love rival’s murder

Johannesburg – The trial of a Zimbabwean national, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in a fit of rage, is expected to start in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

On September 11, the man defiantly refused to leave a correctional services vehicle used to transport him and court officials said that the 30-year-old rolled up his sleeves in aggression and refused to leave the vehicle to appear before Judge Irma Schoeman.

When he finally made it to the prison holding cells, he again became resistant, with court officials pleading with him to stand in the dock. It became apparent that he was unhappy about the people sitting in the court public gallery as he could be heard boldly arguing with court staff.

According to the State, the man allegedly went to the house of his ex-girlfriend armed with an iron rod and a knife in November last year. The State alleges that he kicked down the door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep. He allegedly slapped and pushed her against the wall. He then allegedly turned to her boyfriend and allegedly assaulted him with the iron rod.

The indictment reads that another woman in the house tried to intervene but the man allegedly drew out a knife and stabbed her. According to the State, while he continued to assault his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, her roommate came back and threw boiling water on him.

In a culmination of events, he allegedly took his ex-girlfriend against her will to a shack in Motherwell where he raped her twice.

He is facing charges of murder, housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and rape. – IOL