The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has impounded more than 100 luxurious vehicles that were smuggled into the country without paying import duty.

In an operation to curb corruption, ZACC has launched a blitz to bring sanity to the car import sector.

So far, more than 100 luxurious vehicles have been impounded in Harare only with the operation expected to expand to other provinces.

ZIMRA Loss Control Manager, Selleck Mapfeka confirmed the development, saying the blitz is targeting all deals whereby cars were being imported without paying duty, a clear testimony of the involvement of ZIMRA officials in the smuggling process.

“As ZIMRA we are on high alert on and working tirelessly to curb corruption and also to make sure that no vehicle will enter duty-free,’’ he said.

ZACC Spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure indicated that the operation will leave no stone unturned with investigations into the scandals that were prejudicing the state already underway.

He said most of the vehicles imported without paying duty involve high profile figures, with ZACC making intense follow-ups.

“ZACC is working hard to convict those involved in corruption activities and we are on high alert in terms of corruption activities happening in the country,’’ he said.

With corruption rampant in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since empowered ZACC to prosecute corruption cases.

