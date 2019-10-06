Gospel vocalist in an Electronic latest BMW i8 Beast

Who doesn’t want a ride in a rare BMW i8 breed?

The BMW i8 roadster 2018 model is a powerful electric-powered road monster that is also at home with petrol.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel artiste and businessman Canaan Nyathi left citizens with questions about his bio and made a buzz in all social media platforms as he drove his low-ride R2 million baby in the City of Kings streets.

The extravagant German wheels are not so common as they have been only seen with prominent celebrities like the Fetty Wap, Rich Hommy Quan and French Montana.

The Bulawayo-born and bred gospel musician who moved to South Africa at a very tender age with his family has hinted on his comeback to nurture the talent of all up-and-coming gospel musicians without the resources to shine.

Who is this guy?

Canaan Nyathi was raised in a Christian family and he has managed to make a name for himself in the gospel avenues as he has toured the world, Southern African countries, Mauritius, United Kingdom, among many others.

The uMusa gospel hit-maker from Christ Global Church has shared stages with Zimbabwean’s Takesure Zamar Ncube, Zim praise and Michael Mahendere. In South Africa he has shared the stage with great gospel musicians, among them Bishop Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Lebo Sekgobela, Pastor Sipho Ngwenya, Ayanda Ntanzi, Lusanda Beja, Takie Ndou and Omega Khunou.

“I’m grateful for having a mentor like Benjamin Dube who has groomed me in the rightful path and I’m forever humbled regardless of the possessions I have.

“Not so long from now I will be rubbing shoulders with the local talent in a way to help them reach my bar,” said Nyathi.

What is the story behind the hybrid sport cars fleet?

The BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid sports car developed by BMW, electric fleet “Project I” being marketed as a new sub-brand, BMW I.

It is undeniable that the ride has brought endless inquiries for the witnesses of this monster as it is one of the first of its kind to be seen koBulawayo.

“It is through the will of God that I drive such but don’t let this fool you, it has been God since day one,” he said.

“I have invested in the music industry, Canaan Nyathi Music and also, Canie Junior Fire and Security System Private Limited (RSA),” he said.

The songster will be doing his second live DVD recording at Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 November. On New Year’s Day he will be live at Bulawayo Worship Festival in the city.

Nyathi’s music is all over online stores, YouTube, iTunes, Google play store.

The singer has found his fortune in South Africa as a singer and businessman. He owns the latest BMW i8, McLaren 720s, Range Rover Sport Supercharge to mention but a few on his hybrid fleet.