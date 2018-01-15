ZSE flat despite slight recovery in Top 10 stocks

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares index was flat after Monday’s trades, with losses in mid-cap stocks cancelling out slight gains in heavyweight counters.

The Top 10 index advanced 0,06 percent in the day to settle at 94,46 points while the All Shares index fell by a marginal 0,03 percent to 94,66 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,9 billion while turnover amounted to $940,944 in the day.

CBZ, PPC and Edgars which eased 19 percent, 5,88 percent and 4,26 percent to settle at 8,1 cents, 80 cents and 4,5 cents in that order.

Padenga also shedded 0,58 percent to close at 49,75 cents while First Mutual lost 0,10 percent to trade at 19,48 cents.

Additionally, Innscor marginally lost 0,02 percent to trade at 85 cents.

On the gainers pack, Meikles picked up 5,95 percent to trade at 31,7 cents.

TSL, Dairibord Holdings and Axia gained 2,27 percent, 0,45 percent and 0,28 percent to close at 45 cents, 11,05 cents and 18,05 cents respectively.

Beverage maker, Delta added 0,27 percent to trade at 156,12 cents.

Old Mutual and Lafarge also advanced 0,2 percent and 0,01 percent to close at 485,4 cents and 138 cents respectively.

All mining stocks remained unchanged at their previous share prices.

Foreigners were net buyers in the day, purchasing shares worth $197,827 against sales of $2,243.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,000 on the local exchange Golix, 63 percent above the global market price of $14,085.31. – Source