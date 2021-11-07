All set for inaugural Zimbabwe Capital Markets Awards

HARARE – All is set for the inaugural Capital Markets Awards that are meant to recognise achievements and performances in various segments of the capital markets landscape of Zimbabwe’s Financial Sector.

The awards, which are being hosted by Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) in conjunction with Business Weekly, are set for Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

Business Weekly Editor Hebert Zharare said the Capital Market Awards is a landmark recognition programme to benchmark institutional achievement and performance in the markets and exchanges landscape of Zimbabwe’s Financial Sector.

“The Capital Markets Awards are the only awards that recognise achievement in all the main segments of the capital markets.”

FMI managing director, Patrick Muzondo, said the prestigious inaugural awards recognise excellence in institutions and individuals that have demonstrated a superior business strategy based on strong underlying fundamentals.

“They truly reflect the opinion of the market. The awards perform a valuable function, enabling the market to reflect on what worked and what did not in the past year, celebrating the most impressive performers. Winners are determined following an exhaustive evaluation of nominees by the judges,” said Muzondo.

Among the categories are Best Performing Listed Company of the Year in recognition of a company that demonstrates it is a responsible, fully accountable, dynamic business with strong growth prospects.

The awards ceremony will also recognise the Best Stockbroker of the Year, an award that looks at professional progression and performance and will also take into account several factors including profitability and asset base.

Other categories include Best Investor Communication Award, Best Fund Manager, Best Pension Fund Performance, Best Retail Broker, Best Investment Research Firm and Corporate Governance among others. – Business Weekly

