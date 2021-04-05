ZIMRA Starts Implementing SI 89 On Old Second-Hand Vehicles Importation Ban

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has started implementing Statutory Instrument (SI) 89 of 2021 which among other things notes that the importation of second-hand vehicles aged 10 years and above would require an Import Licence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

A document circulating on social media suggest that one Onesmas Sithole’s Toyota Vitz was detained by the revenue collector who is demanding that he produces an Import Licence issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The notice requires Mr Sithole to pay ZWL$800 000 fine and ZWL$800 rent per day within three months counting from the day of detention failure of which the vehicle will be sold in terms of section 39 of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02).

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, however, Monday issued a circular stating that individuals whose motor vehicles were bought on or before 02 April 2021 will be required to apply for import licences at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, attaching proof of payment. Reads the circular in part:

1.0 INTRODUCTION 1.1

In line with the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No.9). and following the 2021 National Budget Statement, Government gazzeted Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the 2nd of April 2021. The Statutory Instrument has removed Second-Hand Motor Vehicles aged 10 years and above from the date of manufacture at the time of importation, from the Open General Import License. It also removes Sugar and Cement from the Open General Import License.

2.0 ADMINISTRATION OF SI 89 OF 2021 2.1

Importation of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles which are IS years and above from the date of manufacture will now require consideration for import licences. This measure is in line with the NDS1, which underscores value addition and encourages effective standards, regulations and use of road-worthy vehicles that meet environmental and safety standards. 2.2 Commercial vehicles (tractors, haulage trucks. earth moving equipment) and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors shall be exempted. 2.3 Importation of Sugar and Cement will also require consideration for import licences. Sweets are exempted from import licence requirement.

3.0 WAY FORWARD

The Ministry is therefore advising that:

3.1 Clients whose motor vehicles were bought on or before 02 April 2021 will be required to apply for import licences at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, attaching proof of payment:

3.2 Clients whose consignments on sugar and cement were bought on or before 02 April 2021 will be considered for import licences.

3.3 In line with decentralisation, clients who meet requirements in 3.1 and 3.2 above will have to make their applications at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce offices at Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.

3.4 Please be advised that there is an e-licensing platform (hups://zimeservices.pfms.gov.zw) that can be used by importers and exporters.

3.5 For inquiries. you can contact the following: Harare Ms Sandauke – 0772 874 213 Mr Gowora – 0774 099 514 Mr Mukanjari – 0773 029 506 Bulawayo Mr Gopoza – 0783 871 460 Mr Dingiswayo – 0774 493 194 Gweru Mr Mtisi – 0775 856 903