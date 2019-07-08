Zimbabwe power utility says needs $14 mln each month for imports

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s state-owned power utility, ZESA Holdings, which is implementing severe power cuts, needs $14 million for monthly electricity imports from the regional power market, its acting Chief Executive Patrick Chivaura said on Monday.

“If we clear our debts to (South African power firm) Eskom and (Mozambique’s hydropower company) HCB it would wipe out our (power cut) problems today, I repeat, today,” Chivaura said.

Chivaura added that the company was seeking a government exemption to charge mining companies in U.S. dollars to guarantee power supplies.