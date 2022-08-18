Zambezi River lodge offers luxury all-inclusive packages

DUBAI, – The Zambezi Sands River Lodge, a five-star property in Zambezi National Park, Zimbabwe is offering luxurious all-inclusive packages for visitors to the breathtaking destination.

A nature-lovers’ paradise, the lodge is run by The Batoka Hospitality Group and located just one hour from the magnificent Victoria Falls.

The Lodge’s ethos is anchored in supporting the local community and the nature it lives alongside all while priding itself on its luxurious tented accommodation and giving an authentic taste of Africa.

With just ten luxury tents dotted along the river bank, the Lodge offers guests the utmost in secluded luxury, a retreat in the wild where no request is too big.

All meals are included in the package with sophisticated dishes inspired by Zimbabwean cuisine made with the finest local farm to table ingredients. Guests can also savour a range of regional soft drinks, beers, wines and spirits during their stay, which also includes all the small touches to make the trip perfect from high-speed internet to laundry services.

Every day offers nature lovers the chance to witness the wonders of African wildlife on group game drives and curated walks, where thriving bird life and animals including the African elephant, lion, cape buffalo, and leopard, are among the rare sights.

On land and water, there is much to do. Trips along the fabulous Zambezi River include fishing excursions or sunset cruises — all taking guests into another worldly experience on Africa’s fourth longest river.

All airport transfers are included as is one return shuttle to Victoria Falls town each night, allowing guests to experience the local night life and experience the warmth of Zambezi’s local community. – TradeArabia News

