Tharisa further expands into Zimbabwe with Salene Chrome acquisition

Tharisa PLC, an integrated platinum and chrome producer with operations in South Africa, said it bought Salene Chrome Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd for US$3.0mln.

Salene Chrome is a development stage, low cost, open pit asset, located in the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, which is home to the world’s second-largest deposits of platinum group metals and chrome outside of South Africa.

“The acquisition provides geographic diversification with access to a premium chrome product, a short development timeline and a low capital requirement,” Tharisa said in a statement.

The acquisition, funded from cash resources, was effective 31 March 2021.

In June 2018, Tharisa acquired a 26.8% shareholding in Karo Holdings, a company seeking to establish an integrated PGM mining complex in Zimbabwe.