Sakunda sacks employees after fuel expose

Sakunda Holdings has reportedly dismissed some of its workers at the energy giant’s outlet in Gweru after the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services reported underhand dealings at the station.

Mangwana had posted on social media narrating how he had spent a sustained period of time in a fuel queue waiting for his turn to get the scarce commodity. He said:

Stopped in Gweru to get some fuel at Sakunda, Corner 2nd and Main. There is an unregistered Kombi in front with no seats and carrying 8 drums. Been waiting forever to get our turn. A few of these the tanks will dry up before other citizens are served. Corruption is selfish.

He attached a video of the said commuter omnibus. He later responded to the post suggesting that the employees involved in the corrupt allocation of fuel had been fired. He said:

Just received a call from the owner of the Gweru Service station tweeted about earlier on pumping fuel for a suspected black market. He says the fuel racketeers in his employment at the service station have just been fired.