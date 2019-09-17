Old Mutual’s Trevor Manuel apologises over remarks about judge

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The chairman of South Africa’s Old Mutual, Trevor Manuel, on Tuesday apologised for comments he made last week in reference to the judge presiding over the court battle between the insurer and its fired CEO Peter Moyo.

“It was never my intention to show disrespect to the learned judge or his judgement,” Manuel said in a statement. “I accept that my language was wholly inappropriate to express my disagreement with the decision and sincerely regret the manner in which I did so.”