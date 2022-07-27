Old Mutual launches funeral service business unit

HARARE – Old Mutual, a leading financial services group in Zimbabwe, has launched a fully-fledged funeral service aimed at increasing customer benefits and providing a one stop shop service to customers.

The service, which was launched by the business at a colourful event in Harare on Friday, was in response to customers’ call for tangible funeral services over and above the cash benefit that Old Mutual offers.

Old Mutual offers a premium standard of funeral service that includes services like water bowser, nationwide bus service, and family courtesy vehicle.

The family courtesy vehicle is the first of its kind in the funeral services sector and when making funeral arrangements the vehicle can be used by the bereaved family for any logistical needs.

“At Old Mutual, we believe in being our customers’ lifetime partners, right from when they start budgeting or investing up to celebrating life with a dignified send-off,” said Samuel Matsekete Old Mutual group chief executive officer.

The good news is that the new funeral service alleviates the financial pressure and logistical burden that our customers were forced to endure at a very difficult time.

“Our experienced, professional and empathetic staff will ensure that every customer receives a personalised service to ease their burden,” Rutendo Magorimbo, managing director of Old Mutual Life Assurance said.

For every Zimbabwean, giving a loved one a decent burial plays an important role in “our culture”.

But funerals in their nature are an unplanned expense that generally costs a lot of money, especially if you are not covered by a good funeral policy.

This is where Old Mutual Flexi Funeral Plan comes in, as it offers a better financial package. Every package comes with a standard cash pay-out across all plans where a minimum of US$250 up to US$1 000 is paid out.

Premiums are very affordable from as little as US$3 per month.

There is also 100 percent of cash in lieu where you can claim cash out if a beneficiary’s funeral was covered by another funeral policy.

In addition, the plan offers free cover for biological children and no waiting period if you migrate from another funeral policy.

“We launched the funeral service in three branches – two in Bulawayo and one in Harare – and we are looking forward to launching three more branches before the end of the year.

“Old Mutual has its own funeral parlours and is available 24/7 to assist with the collection of deceased to the parlour, repatriation from the diaspora, arranging with a doctor to issue death notice, assist in getting a death certificate, and processing a funeral claim,” Ms Magorimbo narrated.

The Old Mutual Flexi Funeral Policy has individual plans that suit everyone’s budget and the packages range from lite, classic, premium to supreme.

However, additional riders are available on all plans including, income stabilisation on policyholder for six months, cash lump sum for grocery or other expenses, tombstone, memorial service and a bus.

The product launch event also entailed a tour of Harare central business district, from Five Avenue en route to Africa Unity Square where there were product activations and the general public was given a platform to sign up for the tangible service. – Herald

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

