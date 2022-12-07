Mutare companies weaned into large enterprises

SEVERAL business entities in Mutare have graduated from being small or medium companies to large enterprises who now fall under the armpit of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In the past, these companies were directly linked to the Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Ministry for Government support but the latest development will now see their issues being addressed under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The companies include trade and retail concern Big Byte Investments; transport and hospitality investor Matan Holdings; tourism and hospitality player Manica Skyview PLC; construction enterprise Contgain Construction; education, farming and tourism operator Knowstics Academy as well as meat retail concern Molus Holdings.

Speaking during the recognition and graduation ceremony for MSMEs last week on Friday at Mutare Showgrounds, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Stembiso Nyoni, confirmed that these companies now have more than 75 full time employees, a total annual turnover exceeding US$1 million and a gross value of assets exceeding US$500 000 excluding immovable properties.

