Millers speak in bread price hike

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) says bread price increases are not associated to flour cost drivers as the product’s supply price to bakers has remained constant.

Zimbabweans today woke up to a new price structure of the basic commodity, which is now selling at around $2,34 in most retail shops and the GMAZ has sought to clarify issues.

“The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has noted the recent increase in bread prices. These bread price increases are however not in any way associated with flour cost drivers as the product (flour) supply price to bakers has remained constant. Flour supplies to bakers have however remained suppressed due to the non-availability of foreign currency to bring in imported wheat which is still held in Beira,” GMAZ Media and Public Relations Manager, Garikai Chaunza said.

The country has recently witnessed price increases on most goods.