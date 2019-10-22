Jet opens new branch

Edgars’ subsidiary, Jet Stores, last Friday opened a new branch in Banket as the clothing firm continue to expand its footprint across Zimbabwe.

This is Jet’s 26th branch in the country after it opened shops in small towns including Zvishavane, Gokwe, Chipinge, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Bindura, and Gwanda. There are plans to increase the number of outlets across the country. Despite the economic challenges prevailing in the country, Jet is expanding its trail across Zimbabwe with an aim to grow its market share in the clothing sector. The grand opening of Banket branch follows re-opening of Kadoma branch after it was engulfed by an inferno early this year. Jet stores spokesperson and group chief marketing officer Rumbidzai Dzimba, acknowledged there was growing demand of their products.

She said the move to open more shops was a way of supporting customers, making sure that their needs and desires are met accordingly.

“Growth is engraved in Jet’s DNA and serving the communities is part of the strategy to maintain a presence in new and existing markets,” said Mrs Dzimba.