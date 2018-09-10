News Ticker

Edgars Warns Job Seekers Of Fraudulent Job Vacancies

September 10, 2018 Staff Reporter Business 0

The Edgars Stores have warned prospective job seekers to dismiss all job vacancies on social media. In a notice the group said,

PUBLIC NOTICE FRAUDULENT JOB VACANCIES

Edgars Stores Limited would like to advise the public that the Group and its Divisions (Edgars, Jet, Carousel) and subsidiary (Club Plus) do not advertise job vacancies on social media platforms.

We note with concern a false vacancy advert for Jet Stores currently circulating on different online platforms and wish to advise the public that the advert is not official.

Edgars Stores Limited is a company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe whose shares are publicly traded. Edgars' core business is the retailing of clothing, footwear, textiles and accessories.



