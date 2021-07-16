Econet’s Dpa Powers Total Service Stations With Solar

Econet Global subsidiary, Distributed Power Africa, has clinched a deal to install solar panels at 15 Total Zimbabwe service stations across the country.

This is part of Total’s initiative to install solar-powered service stations across 57 African countries to create a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that will account for at least 20 percent of the energy conglomerate’s trading by 2040.

Mr Divyajeet Mahajan, DPA Zimbabwe CEO, said his company was contracted to custom-design the grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, procure equipment and install the power solutions. DPA will also operate and maintain the solar systems on a maintenance agreement.

“We are excited that businesses are taking such big steps towards adopting renewable energy, and we look forward to a great collaboration with Total Zimbabwe as we work on the roll-out of solar power, which is an essential transition to new energies,” said Mr Mahajan.

To date, DPA has installed and commissioned Total service stations in Rusape, Avondale, Emerald Hill, Westgate and Chisipite.

The implementation for an additional three service stations in Victoria Falls, Kwekwe and Msasa is in progress, while the rest of the sites are undergoing a power-needs assessment.

Zimbabwe’s frequent power cuts have increased service stations’ dependence on generator power usage, increasing their operating costs.

However, Total’s installation of solar panels is expected to reduce the company’s energy dependence on the grid or other energy sources such as diesel generators, by 30 percent.

DPA, which has been aggressive in engaging commercial and industrial businesses to adopt hybrid clean energy solutions, has in the past few years installed PV solar panels at various institutions in Zimbabwe, including offices, manufacturing plants and residential areas.

The company uses lithium battery technology to improve energy security, reduce costs and reduce their customers carbon footprint.