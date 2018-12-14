Econet’s Cassava spin-off wants to be the Tencent of Zimbabwe

In spinning out Cassava, Econet says it wants to unlock value from a bundle of businesses that, with a breadth that mirrors the model pioneered by Chinese colossus Tencent, reaching into nearly every part of Zimbabwean life.

Those businesses include EcoCash, which dominates the country’s mobile money market. Eight in 10 adults in Zimbabwe pay with the service, which is patterned on M-Pesa, the mobile money service that dominates the market in Kenya.

The listing would make the latest in a series of initiatives by operators of mobile money systems in Africa to diversify their offerings in ways that mirror the success of Tencent’s WeChat messaging app, which combines messaging with such services as digital payments, ride hailing and e-commerce. Kenyan telecom operator Safaricom has added features to its M-Pesa mobile money service that allow users to chat while sending and receiving moneyand has also diversified with e-commerce and a ride-hailing service among others.

“M-Pesa was our model when we were developing EcoCash, but we have since moved on from there,” Darlington Mandivenga, Cassava’s group chief executive, recently told The Standard newspaper. “Our model now includes so many more services that M-Pesa does not offer. Today our approach is that of Tencent; we are more than just EcoCash.”

Mandivenga says Cassava is the largest private creator of jobs in Zimbabwe with a multitude of companies of various sectors from finance to education.

Cassava’s companies Sector Steward Bank Online bank; business to business payments, remittances EcoSure Auto, health, funeral and tuition insurance Technites Matches laborers with demand Tasknites Market research Vaya Ride-hailing Karigo Cargo hauling Ownai Online classifieds Kwesé Pay TV, internet video EcoFarmer, data and support for farmers via text messaging Health Maisha Medik Health Ruzivo Digital Learning Education Simba Education Education Muzinda Education technology

“Yes! This is a lot of companies!,” Strive Masiyiwa, executive chairman of Econet Wireless’s parent company, wrote in October in a blog post that discussed the company’s reasons for the spin-off.

Masiyiwa began the business 25 years ago and now ranks as Zimbabwe’s richest citizen with holdings that include half of Liquid Telecom, which operates Africa’s largest fiber-optic network.

Cassava generated about 30% of the $832 million in revenue that Econet earned in the fiscal year that ended February 28, and “doubles in size” every year, Masiyiwa noted.

“For many people, [Cassava] is a ‘hidden’ company because they see everything it does as ‘Econet, the mobile company,’” he wrote. “The fact is, our digital product and services business has operated independently from the telecoms company for years, with its own head office and board of directors.” – Source: Forbes