Dr Mtasa to spearhead Air Zim turnaround

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, has announced the appointment of former TelOne managing director Dr Chipo Mtasa as the new Air Zimbabwe board chairperson.

The appointment is with effect from February 06, 2023 and will be deputised by aviation expert Edmund Murambiwa.

She takes over from former Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa, who has been in the role since June 2019.

According to Minister Mhona, Mtasa’s mandate is to lead the struggling national airline’s six-year turnaround strategy.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Honourable Felix Mhona wishes to advise members of the public and all stakeholders in the aviation sector that His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Dr Chipo Mtasa as the chairperson of the Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd board.

“I wish Mtasa and her team great success as they lead Air Zimbabwe’s recovery process through implementation of the Air Zimbabwe 6-year Strategic Turnaround Plan with the view to develop a dependable airline,” Mhona said.

Dr Mtasa has more than two decades as a top level executive with experience in devising and executing strategies and leading team efforts that have produced business turnaround in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality among others.

She retired as TelOne managing director in December last year after completing her two five-year terms as is prescribed by the law governing the running of public entities, having joined the telecommunications entity in 2013.

Her appointment is expected to help turnaround Air Zimbabwe, which has not flown overseas destinations since 2012 when it was forced to cancel its cash-cow Harare-London route over threats to attach its planes. – Business Weekly

