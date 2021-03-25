Delta appoints new CEO

Delta Corporation has appointed Mr Matlhogonolo Valela as chief executive officer in succession to Mr Pearson Gowero who retires on June 30 after nine years at the top.

Delta chairman Mr Canaan Dube, in a statement said the appointment of Mr Valela, who has been group finance director since July 2011, is effective from July 1.

However, he will now immediately assume the post of chief operating officer to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr Valela joined Delta in December 1996 rising in seniority in operational finance and accounting, becoming the group treasurer in 2003.

“He is a chartered accountant who served articles with Schmulian & Sibanda Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Technology-Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

“He has participated in leadership and executive development programmes run by leading global institutions. The board congratulates Mr Valela on his appointment and is confident that he will leverage his wealth of knowledge, strategic insights and passion to drive business growth,” he said.

“Pearson Gowero was appointed as the CEO in June 2012, having joined the group in March 1997. He started at Chibuku Breweries in marketing and rose to become the divisional managing director. He was appointed to the Delta board in 2003 as executive director responsible for the beverages business sales and distribution operations,” he said.

Mr Gowero was seconded to SABMiller Africa in 2006 where he served as managing director of Zambian Breweries Group until his return to Delta as CEO. Mr Gowero is credited for providing leadership to the group during a period of significant business challenges in the operating environment.

“The board and management of Delta wish to thank Mr Gowero for his valued contribution to the group and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours,” he said.