Canaan Dube is the new chairman at Tongaat Hulett

Chiredzi – Lawyer Canaan Dube has taken over as the new board chairman at Tongaat Hippo Valley following the resignation of Daniel Lesega Marokane in April this year.

Marokane resigned after serving as the board chairman for three years.

A statement released by Tongaat says Dube assumed duty with effect from May 1.

“The board wishes to advise shareholders of the appointment of Farai Canaan Dube as the chairman with effect from May 1. He is highly experienced in corporate leadership mandate and investing analysis and holds a distinct honour of having contributed significantly to the national code of corporate governance in Zimbabwe in 2014,”reads the statement.

Dube joined Hippo Valley in 2020 as a none executive member.

He is a decorated lawyer and partner in one of Zimbabwe’s leading law firms Dube, Manikai and Hwacha Legal Practitioners.

Dube is also a director in a number of companies listed on the Zimbabwe stock exchange and chairman of Delta Corporation Limited.