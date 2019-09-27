Miracle hanger in the city . . . Spiritual magnet connects couples

He’s here!

Charismatic and televangelist preacher Prophet Miracle Paul of the famed “Abraham’s tent” of New Revelation Ministries will hold his first crusade in Bulawayo on 5 October 2019 at White City Stadium from 8am to 3pm.

The crusade, which is dubbed “Abraham’s tent Bulawayo crusade”, will see live performances from gospel heavyweight Blessing Shumba, who will battle it out with the energetic Madlela S’khobokhobo and gospel diva Chelsea Mguni.

Since introducing Abraham’s tent a few years ago Miracle Paul has become one of the most sought after prophets in the region.

Abraham’s tent is a normal outdoor camping tent which is believed to possess healing powers if one enters it.

Speaking through his spokesman, Abel Mutambirwa, Miracle Paul said: “Blessed is Bulawayo for all preparations are in place for the crusade.

This is a special one that you can’t afford to miss.”

The prophet, who is going to be laying hands on everyone who will attend, urged everyone who has never been in contact with him in Bulawayo and surrounding towns to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I can’t tell you more about the grace on this man but just come and experience it yourselves. Your life will definitely see new dimensions.

“We hope to win more souls to Christ on this crusade,” added Mutambirwa.

The prophet was petitioned by Bulawayo people to hold a crusade in the city with some businessmen also expecting to gain something from the prophet.

“Miracle Paul is a crowd puller. I am expecting to have more sales on the day. I am going expectant of a miracle,” said one food outlet owner.

Earlier this year the prophet launched a spiritual magnet, a hanger which he used to restore marriages instantly. The “hanger” had become famous among his legion of followers which at one time caused debates on social media.

New Revelation Ministries was founded in 1986 by Bishop Abel Mutumwa who is now based in South Africa. Today the church has many branches in the country and neighbouring Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, South Africa and Mozambique.