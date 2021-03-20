Wife-bashing bank CEO takes leave of absence, bank weighs ‘appropriate action’

HARARE – Zimbabwe Bank (ZB) Financial Holdings Group chief executive officer Ronald Mutandagayi has taken leave of absence following a social media video that showed him battering his wife.

The short footage of Mutandagayi charging and pummeling his wife to the ground was said to have been captured by his 16-year-old daughter.

The financial institution said Friday it was now considering “appropriate action” against the CEO while he takes a hiatus, possibly forced.

“The board of directors of ZB Financial Holdings Limited has taken note of the social media communication relating to the Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Mutandagayi which was published on the evening of 7 March 2021,” the banks said in a statement addressed to its customers.

“The matter in question is before the courts. In the meantime, Mr. R. Mutandagayi has taken leave of absence from his duties while the board of directors of the group considers appropriate action on the matter.”

The business executive confirmed the incident in an earlier statement but said he acted in self-defense after enduring “three days of assault” from his wife.

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident happened on 2 January 2021 after three consecutive days of severe assault and harassment on my person. It is surprising that only two months later is when such a video is issued,” said Mutandagayi.

He added: “The bona fides of such action is questionable. Further, it is regrettable that the video only shows a certain portion of the incident obviously meant to sell a certain narrative. Since the matter is currently pending before the courts, I shall let the law take its course.” – ZimLive