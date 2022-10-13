Matshe appointed RBZ deputy governor post

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has appointed Dr Innocent Matshe as deputy governor effective October 01 2022.

Matshe replaces Dr Kupukile Mlambo whose tenure ended in June 2022. He was appointed deputy governor in July 2012 from the African Development Bank and was in charge of economic research, policy and finance.

“RBZ congratulates Dr Innocent Matshe on his appointment as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 October 2022. Dr Matshe brings in vast wealth of experience to RBZ,” the central bank said in a statement.

An expert in applied and policy economic analysis, Matshe has previously held prominent positions including the African Economic Research Council (EARC) as director, a consultant for the World Bank and as University of Zimbabwe economics department chairman.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...