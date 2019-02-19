Illegal Forex Dealers Retake The Streets

The government has seemingly lost the battle against illegal moneychangers who are back on the streets at their usual trading points.

In Harare’s Central Business District, moneychangers are littered at Eastgate Shopping Mall, Copacabana and Fourth Street Bus Termini.

Illegal forex dealers who spoke to the Daily News said:

We have no option, we have nowhere to go, our business is doing well we can’t complain. The problem we are now facing is that everyone is now coming into the streets to join us as money changers. … The police come to us every day but this is Zimbabwe we know what to do so they cannot arrest us. We are desperate and we are ready for any consequences. … The government should avail foreign currency in banks if it wants the suffering members of the public to stop trading with illegal money changers.

This comes after the government came with stringent measures against the illegal forex dealers towards the end of 2018. The government crafted a law prescribing a 10-year custodial sentence for the moneychangers.