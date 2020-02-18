Gutu hails diasporas for remitting money back home

Former Vice President of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe Obert Gutu who resigned from the party recently has hailed the people in the diaspora for remitting huge sums of money back home.

Through his twitter account Gutu said, ” Zimbabwe received US$635 million in Diaspora remittances in 2019. I would like to salute & most sincerely thank all Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora for this awesome contribution to their families & to their beloved country. This is what is called patriotism.”