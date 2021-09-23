Chiwenga claims currency sabotaged

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government admitted Wednesday that its domestic currency is facing new pressure as its value continues on a sharp slide against the United States dollar.

The official exchange rate, decided at a weekly auction tightly controlled by the central bank, has the Zimbabwe dollar trading at 1:87 to the United States dollar – but on the black market, one United States dollar can sell for between Z$150 and Z$180, and many businesses and individuals who are unable to buy forex at the auctions buy currency there.

Vice President Constatino Chiwenga – speaking at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo – suggested the Zimbabwe dollar was being deliberately sabotaged.

“The drawback, which we continue to face, is indiscipline on the parallel market, which continues to stir up negative expectations that undermine the impressive efforts by the monetary authorities,” Chiwenga said.