Mugabe now full time opposition – Wadyajena

Zanu PF party members in Gokwe Nembudziya have widely condemned the double acts by former president Robert Mugabe with legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena urging them to be wary of any ploy to be lured by opposition political parties.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters yesterday in Gokwe Nembudziya, Wadyajena said Mugabe is supporting opposition political parties to dilute the revolutionary party’s votes in the forthcoming elections.

He stated that it is the responsibility of party members particularly the youths to be vanguards of the revolutionary party and be alert to any forms of diversion that may result from opposition political parties.

Wadyajena implored the electorate to vote for the revolutionary party’s presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The country is set to hold its elections this year with the clarion call by President Mnangagwa being for peaceful, free and fair elections.

Preparations for the elections have already been given thumbs up by various regional organs including SADC, and the African Union, with the latest greenlight coming from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP. – ZBC