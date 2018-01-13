“Mphoko Does Not Deserve Any Pension From Mnangagwa”: War Veterans

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association, (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda has said that former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko does not deserve to get a pension from Presiden Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration because he ran away and neither resigned or was fired.

Said Matemadanda:

He is just seeking public relevance. What we know is that at the time Operation Restore Legacy was initiated, he was in Japan on government business and he chose not to come back to the country and instead went AWOL.

He was not fired from government and when President Robert Mugabe resigned he was supposed to be acting President, but he deserted. He can’t talk of a pension because he was not fired neither did he tender a resignation letter. By the time President Mnangagwa was appointed and inaugurated, Mphoko had deserted, he never bothered to come back and submit himself to government.