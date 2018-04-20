Moyo throws toys out of the pram over Mnangagwa Time magazine nominaiton

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fiercest critics Jonathan Moyo has rubbished his nomination in Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2018.

Time magazine makes it clear that entrants are recognised for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Mnangagwa ended 37 years of former President Robert Mugabe and also forced Moyo into exile.

Moyo was one of Mugabe’s inner circle that was pushing for the younger generation to take over using Mugabe’s wife Grace.

In a tweet about Mnangagwa’s listing, Moyo said: “Time Magazine, what imperialist pamphlet is that?

“For a moment I thought you’re asking of the Nobel Prize.

“Time’s top 100 list is notorious for headlining influential crooks, criminals & mass murderers. Even Osama Bin Laden had the honour to make the list in 2007.”

