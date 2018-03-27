Mnangagwa to pay state visit to China in April – FM

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will pay a state visit to China from April 2 to 6 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe’s second president in November 2017, replacing Robert Mugabe, whose resignation after military and public pressure ended his 37-year rule.

China has established strong economic cooperation with Zimbabwe and is funding investment projects across different sectors of the Zimbabwean economy.

The deals include financing for the expansion of the Hwange Power Station, the construction of a new parliament building and a pharmaceutical warehouse, the expansion of a national fiber optic broadband project and the provision of wildlife monitoring equipment.