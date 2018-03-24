Gutu laughs off “illegitimate” expulsion from MDC-T; labels National Council bogus

HARARE – MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu has laughed off his expulsion from the party saying he cannot be expelled by bogus a National Council led by a bogus president.

Under fire Gutu dismissed his expulsion from the opposition party as a joke.

He was expelled from the party together with vice president Thokozani Khupe and national organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe by the party’s National Council after a seven-hour meeting.

In an interview with the State media, Mr Gutu said his first reaction was to laugh since his purported expulsion from the MDC-T is unconstitutional.

Mr Gutu said people should not be misled that Nelson Chamisa has the majority of support since more than 90 percent of sitting legislators are in favour of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

Writing on his twitter account Gutu said he can’t be fired by a bogus National Council.

He added the legislators had chosen to remain silent but are bidding for the right time to show were their allegiance lies.

The MDC-T is divided due to a bitter leadership wrangle pitting Khupe and Chamisa both claiming to be the rightful president of the country’s main opposition party.

Gutu was fired together with Khupe and organising secretary Bhebhe.

Khupe has however, reportedly written to ZEC that she was the leader of the party and would participate in the forthcoming elections.