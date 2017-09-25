Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scores brace

Tony Pulis slammed Alexis Sanchez for ‘cheating’ during Arsenal’s eventful victory over West Brom at the Emirates.

An Alexandre Lacazette brace settled the affair in north London but Pulis was rightly aggrieved by a number of decisions that went against his side.

Before Arsenal took the lead midway through the first half, Jay Rodriguez was fouled by Shkodran Mustafi in the area but referee Bobby Madley decided against awarding a penalty.

A clearly agitated Pulis told Sky Sports after the defeat: ‘Everyone has seen what happened today.

Pulis was unhappy with the way the Chilean went down (Picture: Getty)

The West Brom boss said his side were denied a ‘stonewall penalty’ (Picture: Getty)

‘Sanchez was first given a free-kick on the edge of the box, he actually dives and should be booked for diving.

‘Then the ref has a great view and it’s a stonewall penalty [for West Brom]. The great thing is everyone has seen it so I don’t need to talk about it.

‘The player [Mustafi] could be sent off as well, so it would have been a penalty for us and then playing against ten men.

‘Sanchez falls over, it’s cheating. Jay is honest and doesn’t get anything from it.’