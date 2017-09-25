The beauty of Africa

South Africa is a diverse country with many cultures and tribe. Each of us celebrates our heritage proudly in the way we dress, the food we eat and our rituals. We rounded up our top proudly African outfits to inspire your look as you celebrate Heritage Day.

A SeSotho dress by Khosi Nkosi. Picture: SDR.

Thobe with a cap by Blingshiki. Picture:SDR.

Yellow Tsonga dress by Khosi Nkosi. Picture: SDR.

Agbada by Blingshiki. Popular garb with Nigerian men.

Short trumpet dress by Samuel.

Palse Homme three-piece in African print. Picture: SDR.

Swati dazzling two-piece by Khosi Nkosi. Picture: SDR.

Buba by Blingshiki. Picture: SDR.

Lemon and lime dress by House of Indoni. Picture: SDR.

Round-neck shirt, slim fit pants by Regallia. Picture: SDR.

IOL