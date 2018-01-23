Aubameyang to Arsenal: Huge update as Dortmund star’s transfer could be OFF

ARSENAL’S move for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be off because of a disagreement over the fee.
The Gunners are targeting the Gabon international as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who finally completed his long-awaited move to Manchester United on Monday.
Aubameyang has reportedly handed in a transfer request and told the Bundesliga he wants to leave.
Arsenal had a £45m bid rejected last week and were expected to continue negotiations as the two clubs look to finalise a deal.
The Premier League side were expected to make a bid that would smash the record £46.5m fee they paid for Alexandre Lacazette last summer.