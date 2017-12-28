2018 Elections Under Spotlight As Church Prays For Peace

With 2018 harmonized elections now a few months away, the church has already set its sight on a peaceful plebiscite with the Chitungwiza based Victory Power International Ministries’ crossover all night prayer on the 31st of December dedicated to praying for a violence free process.

Victory Power International Ministries led by Bishop Believe Paradise and Pastor Mitchel Paradise believes God’s power will ensure the country remains peaceful during elections, something he reckons will help rebuild Zimbabwe.

In an interview with 263Chat, Bishop Paradise said the crossover night which will be punctuated by manifestation of the spirit of God and prophecy will also be about seeking divine guidance during the forthcoming elections.

“On the crossover night we are expecting the hand of God to move in the church and the purpose of the service is to make God lead our country in the coming year,” said Bishop Paradise.

“A lot of miracles are going to happen on the night, as well as deliverance, healing, thanksgiving and prophetic declarations,” he said

“There is also going to be performances by our church choir, Africa Praise, as well as surprise guest Artist”

“We are inviting the Christians all over Zimbabwe to come and praise God with us on the night and those who will come will see the hand of God in the life” he added.

The role of the church in a country can never be under-estimated as it has always taken a leading initiative in praying for peace. With President Emmerson Mnangagwa promising a peaceful, free and fair elections in 2018, Bishop Paradise’s effort is a welcome development for the country especially now that the focus is on rebuilding the battered image. – Source: 263Chat