From updating your status every five minutes to taking a new selfie for your crush, the digital era has complicated the dating game tremendously.

So publisher Mills & Boon has created a modern guide – by surveying more than 2 000 people – to help melt and keep your true love’s heart.

The don’ts

The guide says that couples should limit the amount of time they spend on their mobile phones while spending time together. They also advised that tidying your room before a video chat would score major brownie points.

According to The Insider, the publisher also warned against using an email to ask your crush out on a date: “There’s nothing worse than an Outlook calendar invite to your date.”

“Mobile-phone addiction” and having the phone at the dinner table is the “top passion killer”, according to researchers.

Despite folks’ dislike for cellphones, more than half of them conceded to communicating with their partners on their phone more than they would in person.

To spice up the relationship, Mills & Boon recommended couples make use of their favourite emoji.

“Use emojis wisely. There’s nothing romantic about a digital prawn, aubergine or the one of the guy sword-fighting,” researchers say.

They also advised not to be rude to waiters when going out on a date and to smell good at all times.

The do’s

Mills & Boon’s research suggests that if you want to make your relationship last, you’ll have to start implementing all the traditional dating methods.

From holding hands and cuddling to buying a surprise gift and taking romantic strolls, the study shows that these are a few of the best ways to make your partner fall head-over-heels in love with you, reports the Express.

Giving your loved one a bunch of flowers, making them breakfast in bed and letting your partner choose the film you watch also topped the list.

Surprisingly, men prefer buying their loved ones gifts and flowers whereas woman enjoyed spending time together and long walks on the beach, reports the Daily Mail.

“With so many people confused about romance in the modern era, it’s clear they need a little help,” says Lisa Milton from Mills & Boon.

“We have seen how notions of romance have changed, but also how many age-old gestures remain the epitome of romance.”

