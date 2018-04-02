Khupe writes to govt, demands share of $1.8 million paid to Chamisa’s MDC-T

MDC-T vice president and leader of the breakaway MDC-T faction, Thokozani Khupe, has written to the government demanding her party’s share of the money allocated to political parties.

This follows reports that Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T received $1.8 million under the Political Parties Finance Act. The spokesperson for Khupe’s faction, Obert Gutu, said

We have written to the relevant authorities and the response has been good. We are happy with the communication we have had with authorities and are confident we will get our money. We maintain that we are the legitimate MDC-T and president Khupe has the constitutional power to run the party because she received a mandate from Congress and not these pretenders. It would not be proper for us to discuss these issues with the Press. We cannot go into detail, but can tell you all is in place and we are happy.

Khupe and her allies were expelled from the MDC-T after they refused to endorse the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as MDC-T president following the death of party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Source: Pindula