We Will Never Resort To Violence During Elections: VP Chiwenga

Vice President, General (retired) Constantino Chiwenga has said that election violence is a thing of the past and that Zanu-PF would not resort to violence ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. The ruling Zanu-PF party has been accused of using violence in the past in order to intimidate people into voting for them. Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a rally in Zvishavane on Wednesday, Chiwenga said,

As we go for elections, these elections must be peaceful. They must be held in a peaceful environment, so we can achieve fairness. Violence is now a thing of the past, Zimbabwe has now come of age, we will never resort to violence during elections.

Chiwenga also said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the only man who can turn around Zimbabwe. Said Chiwenga,

There is no other leader who has the capacity to revive the country`s economy than Mnangagwa.

