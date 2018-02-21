How Politicians Reacted To Terror-Attack On Thokozani Khupe, MDC-T Officials, At Tsvangirai’s Burial

On Tuesday several MDC-T politicians were harassed and assaulted at the burial of the party’s founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera. Vice president Thokozani Khupe and secretary general Douglas Mwonzora had to get a police escort at one point. Khupe and MDC-T Member of Parliament Lwazi Sibanda were hit with projectiles.

Here is how some politicians reacted to the news.

David Coltart ✔@DavidColtart Turning a blind eye to violence & intolerance was a root cause of the split in the MDC in 2005. It is a disease created by years of violent rule by ZANUPF which has infected the opposition. Some MDC leaders have toyed with the use of violence, but it always comes back to bite. 120

