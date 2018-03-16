‘I can cure cancer’

A GWANDA man claims his ancestors told him to heal cancer or else die a slow painful death from the ailment.

Stanley Ndlovu (66) has since become the toast of Simbumbumbu Village in Gwanda where it is alleged he heals anything cancerous provided medical doctors don’t “temper” with it before he has a look at the case.

“My uncle had been visiting me in my dreams telling me ways of healing cancer. I ignored his teachings until he threatened to inflict me with cancer. That statement scared me and I went to the nearby (village) forest looking for specific trees I was told to look for. Their roots are mixed to create the cure,” he said.

He can only cure the cancer if doctors don’t treat it because they, “disturb the process”.

Ndlovu referred B-Metro to people who confirmed that he really helped them.

“I had cancer on my right leg and I had to resign from a restaurant that I was working at because of my condition. I was not able to walk anymore and the doctors confirmed that I had cancer. When I went home in Gwanda I heard about Stanley and I decided to go for healing.

“When he gave me his traditional medicine it didn’t take many days, the swelling on my leg got better and my leg got back to normal and all the pain was no more. When I checked with the doctors they said I no longer had cancer, that it had disappeared. I could not believe it but I’m grateful because now I’m back to work and all is normal again,” said Sifiso Madlela.

However, Mpilo General Hospital Director Solwayo Ngwenya advised the public to consult official doctors.

“We as medical practitioners don’t advise people who have cancer to rely on traditional methods. Simply go to the hospital as early as you discover your cancer, because if it’s still at an early stage it then becomes easier to operate, or perform radiotherapy which will cure it,” he said.

He added that if one then goes to the hospital after consulting traditional healers it could be late.

“If you first run to traditional methods and at a later stage decide to come to the hospital while the cancer has spread, then that will be too late as the cancer will not be curable,” he said.

Interestingly, Ndlovu claimed that doctors at Simbumbumbu Clinic refer patients to him. This was not independently verified because the clinic’s phones were not being answered by time of going to press.

He is also a certified traditional healer by the Zimbabwe Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha).