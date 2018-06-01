Trevor Dongo for Miss Tourism finals

LOVE ballad specialist Trevor Dongo will headline the Miss Tourism Manicaland beauty pageant finals slated for Golden Peacock Villa Hotel tomorrow (Saturday). The potentially-explosive pageant will see 15 models drawn from Mutare battling it on the ramp. The organiser of the event and Miss Tourism Manicaland licence holder Caroline Marufu-Buwu said there were lots of neck-twisting events line up prior to the competition.

The models were yesterday and today expected to enter into boot camp at Village Inn and Montclaire Hotel in Nyanga before travelling back to Mutare for the pageant.

Other artistes expected to perform at the event include budding pop-diva Tatenda, Real Eaazy, Ntswai Ntswai and Saigo Life. Tatenda, who will be performing at such a high profile platform for the first time, is a talented singer whose silky voice sounds reminds many of top American pop singer Tatiana Manaois.

She is expected to wow merrymakers with her debut single titled First Time (Mutsawashe).

The pageant kicks off at 7pm.

An after-party will be held after the pageant at the same venue.

“We are happy with the preparations. It’s all systems go. I am more than happy with the progress made so far, especially with the short time frame we had.

“During the boot camp, we will visit different tourists’ resort sites in Nyanga. We have experts who will address the models on different issues like health and fitness, beauty regimes, catwalk and public speaking, among others. We will also work vigorously on rehearsals and presentations,” said Marufu-Buwu.

The top three models will compete in the national finals that will take place in Harare at a date to be announced.