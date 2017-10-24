Selena Gomez wows in 90s-style minidress and mingles with Lewis Hamilton at InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez delighted fans with her appearance at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles last night (23 October), proving she has fully bounced back from her kidney transplant from the summer.

The 25-year-old stole the show in a simple yet stylish black ruched minidress by fashion brand Jacquemus with a nod to the 90s with its spaghetti straps and asymmetric hemline.

Former Disney star Gomez accessorised the LBD with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pair of statement yellow pom pom sandals. She scraped her hair back into a tight bun and finished off the edgy evening look with black smoky eyes make-up.

Gomez, who was without boyfriend The Weeknd at the ceremony, recently revealed on Instagram that she underwent a kidney transplant due to complications of lupus.

She revealed in the lengthy post in September: “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

“Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.”

And Gomez no doubt thrilled fans with her appearance at the awards last night, looking better than ever as she worked the red carpet and mingled with the likes of fellow Disney alumni Demi Lovato and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The singer has been a busy bee in recent weeks, spending time with her boyfriend and also promoting her new track, Wolves, on social media.

Other stars who made an appearance at the InStyle Awards included Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning and supermodels Cindy Crawford and Heidi Klum.

IBTimes