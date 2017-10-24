Zimbabwean launches beauty and cosmetics range in the UK

LONDON, UK – High street cosmetic boutique Anaka, on Friday successfully launched a range of beauty products at colourful event at Howfield Manor, Chartham, Kent.

Anaka is owned by Prisca Chireka’

The new diverse product went on sale online Saturday morning and will also be available at BeePee Boutique in Canterbury with other distribution centres expected to be announced shortly.

Over a hundred guests that included experts from Kent Business School, Canterbury College and the beauty industry welcomed Anaka range with a stupendous reception.

At the launch event, Prisca said “I dedicated myself to redefining my beauty by launching my first beauty collection called Anaka – beauty redefined. It is my passion to see every woman feel confident and beautiful regardless of what setbacks life may throws at her.Here is Anaka – beauty redefined – reaching out to all women who want to redefine their beauty”.

“The sleek matte lip stain provides a smooth and moisturizing way to unleash your confidence, whatever your skin color. Whether you’re drinking a cold Chardonnay or on a night out with your friends, it doesn’t transfer to anything or anyone! Anaka’s range of lip stains will grab everyone’s attention with their vibrant colors to impress even the most demanding of eyes”, said Maisie Golding.

You can order products online at : http://houseofanaka.com/

The Boutique is located at 22 Wincheap Rd

Canterbury

CT1 3QZ

United Kingdom

Tel:+44 1227 472555