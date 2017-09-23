Ed Sheeran announces new single

Ed Sheeran’s fourth single to be taken from his record-breaking album ‘Divide’ is ‘Perfect’.

The 26-year-old star has unveiled a lyric video to go with the fourth track from his latest record ‘Divide’, which sees him nominated for three Q Awards this year.

The ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker could go home with the Best Track prize for ‘Shape of You’, Best Solo Artist and Best Act In The World Today at the annual ceremony, which takes place at London’s Roundhouse on October 18.

Meanwhile, it seems the flame-haired star is already thinking about his next record as he recently shared a picture from the studio whilst on tour in the US.

Being on the road isn’t stopping Ed working on new music as he took to Instagram on Monday (18.09.17), to share a picture of himself at a desk with a guitar and recording equipment.

He simply captioned the post: “Back in.”

The ‘Lego House’ singer is on the road with his pal James Blunt and the latter recently said they may get to work together on the road or after the tour finishes.

Ed co-wrote ‘Make Me Better’ on the ‘Don’t Give Me Those Eyes’ hitmaker’s latest record ‘The Afterlove’.

Asked if he’ll collaborate with Ed again, James exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I really enjoyed writing with Ed. Let’s wait it out and see, I think we are enjoying touring at the moment.

“I think both of us are not necessarily in full writing mode at the moment, but we’ll see.”

The pop star has been riding high on the success of his ‘Divide’, which has been breaking records left right and centre, including becoming the first artist to ever hold all top five positions in the Official UK chart, with all 16 of the tracks from record making it into the top 20.

His next studio venture has been heavily tipped to be titled ‘Subtract’ – following the pattern of his three previous records, ‘Divide’, ‘Multiply’, and ‘Plus’.

The titles of his future albums are already tattooed on his body.

He said recently: “It’s kind of like ‘Prison Break’. It’s all there.”