Mazda recalls over 60,000 cars on faulty wiring

Mazda is recalling more than 60,000 midsize cars in the US and Canada because of a wiring problem, the Japanese automaker confirmed on Friday (22 September).

In a statement, Mazda said the faulty wiring can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.

The recall covers Mazda 6 sedans from 2015 and 2016.

The company says in documents posted by the US government that wires under the front passenger seat can rub against welding debris, causing them to short.

A loss of power-assisted steering can increase the risk of a crash, although none have been reported.

Owners should see multiple warning lights if the problem happens. Dealers will inspect the cars and install insulating tape or a protective pad to shield the wires.

The recall is expected to start on 29 September. It is the second major recall to hit Mazdain just over a year. The company recalled 390,000 vehicles in Japan and about 1.8 million vehicles in the overseas markets in September 2016 over defective tail gate issues and engine problems. – IBTimes