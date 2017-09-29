Zimbabwe Journalists Injured in Spontaneous Public Protest

HARARE – Two Zimbabwean journalists were injured on Friday while covering a spontaneous public protest staged by members of Tajamuka Sesijikile Campaign in Harare.



Daily News journalists Mugove Tafirenyika and cameraman Brighton Goko told VOA Studio 7 that they were beaten up by the police who had running battles with protesters angered by the deteriorating economic situation in Zimbabwe.

Shops were looted in the protests and some people had to flee when Tajamuka Sesijikile Campaign members went on the rampage demanding the resignation of President Robert Mugabe and his government at a time when there is panic buying of goods in the country amid reports of looming crippling shortages.

In a related development, in an attempt to stop the crisis, on Thursday government gazette regulations making it illegal for anyone to trade in foreign currency, a business which the state partly blames for the current economic crisis in the country.

Anyone caught selling foreign currency faces a 10 year jail sentence.