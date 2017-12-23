Zanu-PF considers establishing TV and Radio Stations

According to Zanu-PF’s Central Committee report presented by party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa for adoption at last week’s extraordinary congress, the party’s information department recommended the establishment of radio and television stations.

The report also states that Zanu-PF should urge government to encourage the setting up of community radio stations. The report reads:

The party should seriously consider establishing its own radio and television stations to mitigate against an increasingly hostile independent media. The party should urge government to accelerate the establishment of community radio stations across the country’s provinces. This strategy will provide an additional platform for the party to involve the communities in national and other political developments.

Source: Pindula