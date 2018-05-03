Econet Media Granted Three Broadcasting Licences

The government through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has granted three broadcasting licences to Econet Media. The three licences are for Web Casting, Video On Demand and Content Distribution.

The Content Distribution Licence is quite significant as it will allow Kwese TV to operate legally since the new broadcaster cancelled its contract with Dr Dish.

When Kwese TV came onto the market last year, it was initially using Dr Dish’s licence until the two companies fell out and parted ways leaving Kwese without a broadcasting licence. The notices for the licences were published in state media and read as follows:

ECONET MEDIA SERVICE LICENCE

ECONET MEDIA SERVICE LICENCE

ECONET MEDIA SERVICE LICENCE

Source: Pindula