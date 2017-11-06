ZSE opens week lower

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange opened the week lower with the industrial index and mining index losing 0,27 percent and 3,81 percent to close at 524,23 points and 135,14 points respectively.

Market capitalisation stood at $14,91 billion while market turnover amounted to $4,2 million in the day.

Foreigners were net buyers disposing shares worth $846,450 compared to buys of $853,756.

Delta lost 0,17 percent in the day to close at 317 cents while Natfoods eased 5,3 percent to settle at 710 cents.

Padenga and Simbisa shed 3,35 percent and 1,4 percent to close at 79 cents and 68 cents respectively.

FML and Afdis also eased 10,99 percent and 1,58 percent to close at 17 cents and 187 cents respectively.

Partially offsetting the loss recorded by the mainstream index where Econet, Seedco and Innscor which gained 0,92 percent, 0,32 percent and 0,06 percent to settle at 183,68 cents, 318 cents and 166,02 cents in that order.

Zimpapers and Hippo also picked up 17,69 percent and 0,57 percent to close at 1,53 cents and 176 cents respectively.

The mining index was weighed down by Bindura which lost 12,1 percent to close at 5 cents ,offsetting the gain recorded by Falgold which advanced 9,5 percent to settle at 2,2 cents.

Riozim and Hwange remained unchanged at previous trading levels. – Source